The second half started with both sides striving for dominance but with Kings starting to gain the upper hand in the tight they established a good platform for Newman to send out a long pass to winger Sam Jones to score. Newman unlucky to hit the post from far out. Next up was a contender for the try of the season as Joe Banfield, restored to his natural full back position, ran in a solo effort from within his own twenty-two. Not letting up Kings kept the momentum going, spurning kickable penalties they pushed Oaks back towards their line where Jack Winzer cleverly ripped the ball and scored.