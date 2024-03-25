High-flying Plymstock Oaks were brought down to earth with a bump as a superb display from Kingsbridge saw them suffer their biggest defeat of the season 57-19, writes Martin Newman.
Oaks arrived full of confidence expecting an easy ride. How wrong they were with a turbo-charged performance from Kings.
Oaks started strongly but Kings kept them out and eventually broke clear of their half for the first time and after some quick hands the returning Jon Merrin was under the posts for the first try with fly half Ben Newman converting. Worryingly Kings were pushed back in the scrum, but Oaks failed to take advantage.
Kings pressed hard in defence and forced Oaks to lose the ball, it was picked up by Buckle but he was tackled high as he was charging for the line and the ref had no option but to award a penalty try. Oaks then reminded us of their quality as they scored two tries in quick succession.
It wasn’t too long before they had their third to take them into the lead at 14-19. Kings could have buckled with this onslaught but not this time. Back they came after a wonderful steal by Dom Finch passing it out through the backs and finally to centre Toby Baldry who dived over.
Baldry was soon back on the scoreboard as Kings were making good progress down the right wing with a chip ahead that just missed Buckle’s outstretched hands, but Baldry was on hand to gather and race over for the bonus point try. Newman converting for a half time score. of 26-19.
The second half started with both sides striving for dominance but with Kings starting to gain the upper hand in the tight they established a good platform for Newman to send out a long pass to winger Sam Jones to score. Newman unlucky to hit the post from far out. Next up was a contender for the try of the season as Joe Banfield, restored to his natural full back position, ran in a solo effort from within his own twenty-two. Not letting up Kings kept the momentum going, spurning kickable penalties they pushed Oaks back towards their line where Jack Winzer cleverly ripped the ball and scored.
Numerous penalties were exchanged and from one given to Kings Newman kicked long to touch. Kings drove their way close to the line with Jake Vincent on hand to touch down. Newman converting to take Kings to fifty points. By now Kings were totally dominating the game, fluid in attack and putting in some big hits there was no way back for Oaks. Fittingly Buckle broke through to score Kings ninth and final try which Newman converted to leave them with an outstanding win.