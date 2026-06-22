DAFYDD Jenkins stood tall after leading Exeter Chiefs into the Gallagher Premiership final, insisting he could not be prouder of a group that has transformed from rock bottom to title contenders in just 14 months.
The Chiefs captain reflected on an extraordinary turnaround after his side’s 26-17 defeat to Northampton Saints at Allianz Stadium, a journey that has seen the Devonians rebuild their identity, rediscover their fight and restore belief after one of the toughest periods in the club’s history.
“We’ll be back,” was Jenkins’ message after the final whistle – a statement of intent from a captain who believes this is only the start.
Just over a year ago the Chiefs were in the duldrums searching for answers after a painful period of transition. One of the lowest moments came in a humiliating 79-17 defeat at Gloucester, a result which exposed the scale of the challenge facing director of rugby Rob Baxter and his young squad.
However, Jenkins believes the response has shown the character of the club, with an “old school” Chiefs mentality returning to the group – built around hard work, togetherness and refusing to accept failure.
The Welsh international has been at the heart of that revival, helping lead a rebuilt side that won 11 of their 18 Premiership matches this season, reached the final and made the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup.
“Throughout the season the boys have been amazing. I thought we were amazing today in terms of effort,” said Jenkins. “I think there’s been an immense amount of growth, you can see that from last season.
“We had to learn from last season, otherwise it was pointless, but we’ve come on leaps and bounds and we just need that extra bit now to lift a trophy.”
The 22-year-old looked to have written another chapter in the Chiefs’ comeback story when he powered over for a try with 15 minutes remaining. However, the momentum shifted when Jenkins was shown a yellow card, allowing Northampton to capitalise and claim the Premiership crown.
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