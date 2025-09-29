EXETER Chiefs can now boast two Rugby World Cup winners in their squad after Maddie Feaunati and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald helped England Women lift the trophy with a thrilling victory over Canada at Twickenham on Saturday.
In front of a record-breaking women’s rugby crowd of 81,885, the Red Roses secured a 34-19 triumph to claim the World Cup for the third time and exorcise the demons of consecutive final defeats to New Zealand.
The win also extended England’s unbeaten run to 33 matches and cements the Chiefs duo as part of a dominant generation in women’s rugby.
For Exeter, having two world champions in their ranks is a major milestone for the club, which has invested heavily in developing elite women’s talent.
As for the final itself, Canada – who included the Chiefs trio of Emily Tuttosi, DeLeaka Menin and captain Alex Tessier in their starting line-up – struck first through winger Asia Hogan-Rochester, but England quickly asserted their authority.
Ellie Kildunne scored a sensational solo try before hooker Amy Cokayne and No.8 Alex Matthews crossed to give the Red Roses control. Sophie de Goede’s penalty kept Canada in touch, but Abbie Ward and Matthews sealed the result with further tries, despite a late score from Hogan-Rochester.
“I’m so pleased these girls have realised their potential,” said head coach John Mitchell, who began coaching England after the World Cup in 2023.
“This has been a very good team for a long time, but I think they deserve to be termed a great side today. They’re a phenomenal group. This team has been the best in the world for eight yearsm but hasn't got the job done [now the team] finally has.”
The victory also adds to a golden summer for women’s sport in England, coming months after the Lionesses retained their European football crown in July.
