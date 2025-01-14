DEVON CUP SECOND ROUND
Devonport Services U14s 31 Kingsbridge 19
A GLORIOUS, sunny start to the New Year saw Kingsbridge U14 boys travel to Devonport Services RFC for the second round of the Devon Cup, writes Daryl Gibbons.
Christmas holidays seemed to still be on the minds of all as a scrappy first five minutes saw four scrums due to drops and knock-ons.
Devonport’s heavier pack took advantage of the situation and they got two quick converted tries to go 14-0 ahead.
Kingsbridge went in hard at the breakdowns and unfortunately lost both props, Jack and Issac, to injuries, leaving a depleted front row.
A shuffle around in positions seemed to rattle the Devonport defence as Kingsbridge worked through some great phases of rugby, gaining metres before Finley dived across the line for Kings’ first five points.
The half-time brief and oranges were just the recipe for a thrilling second half of rugby with tries at both ends of the field, and some great tackling by Bryn, Kit Alfie as well as Sam H, who was playing at fullback.
Returning with a vengeance from his first-half injury, Jack muscled his way to the line for a well-worked team try. Finley had his kicking boots on to convert, taking the score to 24-12.
A few penalties in the ruck saw a yellow card to Devonport, giving Jude an opportunity to kick for touch and a line out five metres from the Kingsbridge line. A wayward throw saw a turnover and a lucky escape for the opposition.
One more converted try for Devonport, followed by a 30-metre dash and try from Finley under the sticks wrapped the day up at 31-19.
Kingsbridge face off against Devonport Services again next Sunday at home, so knowing their strengths and weaknesses, will be seeking a different result. Well done boys.