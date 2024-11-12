DARTMOUTH RFC dipped to a second successive defeat in Devon One when they lost 35-5 away to Devonport Services Pilgrims, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
The Riversiders held Services 2nd XV to a 14-5 lead in the first half at Stonehouse Creek but were unable to keep up the defensive effort in the second half.
The Pilgrims were bolstered by the return of four players who had featured in the National League 1st XV last time out, which gave them a definite edge.
Dartmouth took the lead in the 17thminute when flanker Tom Clark scored from a catch-and-drive move. Michael Hunt and Al Thomas replied for Services.
Charlie Groves, Hunt and Josh Martin got on the scoreboard for Services in the second half. Fly-half Leighton Stark did not miss a kick.
Pats on the back from the Dartmouth dug out went to the new half-back pairing of Will Bancroft and Aiden Wells.
Wells is becoming Dartmouth’s play-anywhere man having started at hooker, flanker and now scrum-half this season.
Dartmouth renew rivalries with Tamar Saracens this Saturday. The two sides were promoted into Devon One this season.
RUGBY at all levels is going through a player retention, availability and commitment issue at present. Call it what you will but teams are finding it increasingly difficult to honour fixtures, writes Jonathan Robinson.
It happened to Kingsbridge a couple of weeks ago when they were forced to cry off from a league fixture at Wiveliscombe. This situation was nearly repeated on Saturday as Tavistock found themselves short of player on Thursday evening. To the club’s huge credit, they managed to get a team together and played a full part in an entertaining game in front of a large crowd at High House, swelled by the number of past players attending a wonderful lunch served by Mandy and her team.
Kingsbridge kicked off and were soon attacking the visitor’s line. After some skirmishes around the ten-metre line, the ball found its way into the reliable hands of the returning Stu Winzer who galloped over for an unconverted try.
Another player returning was Ash Thuel and his run and off load to Jon Merrin resulted in the home sides second try. This time Newman was successful with the kick to make it 12-0. The score soon increased again as Mr Motion – Stu Harris, jinked his way through the Tavy defence to touch down. Newman again converted.
The bonus point try was scored by the evergreen Stu Winzer as he crossed over for his second of the match, which Newman again converted to increase the lead to 26-0.
Tavistock were being tested all over the field and unfortunately suffered a couple of injuries which didn’t help their cause and when Jake Vincent received the ball on the visitors 22, there was only going to be one result. His try was again converted to make it 33-0.
The final score of the half was probably the best as Henry Rich received the ball on the halfway line and proceeded to leave a trail of Tavistock defenders grasping at thin air as he zig-zagged his way to the line for a try that went unconverted.
Skipper Freddie Buckle soon added to the half-time score of 38-0 as he cruised in near the posts to make it 43-0 and Newman’s conversion made it 45-0. Next on the score sheet was last years ‘Cup Final Hero’ Ash Thuel as he finished off a move in the corner with a try that was majestically converted by Newman to take the score to 52-0.
The home side were looking dangerous whenever they go the ball and now Tavistock were desperatly defending their line. They did break out of their defence once or twice but fortunately from one such incursion to the home sides 22, the ball was intercepted by Tom Newman, who ran the length of the field to score near the posts to give Ben Newman an easy conversion. T
om and Ben Grose have just come back to play for the Blue and Whites and both are making quite an impression on the home supporters.
Not to be outdone by his younger teammate, Freddie Buckle then conjured up a try out of some scrappy possession with Newman again adding the extras. Then came Tavistock’s moment when they managed to work their way down field and crossed the Kingsbridge line for a well-deserved try that made the score 66-5. This was greeted by the loudest cheer of the afternoon, a just reward for their continuing effort.
The final score of the afternoon was a try scored by scrum half Joe Banfield, which was again converted by Newman to take the score to 73-5.
A great afternoon’s entertainment for the home crowd, showing the Past Players that this Kingsbridge team can play exciting open rugby when given the chance. Hopefully there won’t be too many changes for next week’s trip to near rivals Paignton.
IVYBRIDGE are stuck in the South West Two drop spots following a 34-14 home defeat by Exmouth, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
The Cockles were only 10-7 up at the half-time whistle and had struggled to break through the Ivybridge defence.
Any hopes Ivybridge harboured of maintaining the momentum generated by winning at Chew Valley last time out, evaporated as Exmouth outscored them four tries to one on the second half.
Neil Thomson, the senior team manager at Ivybridge, said despite the one-way nature of the scoring, it was an encouraging performance from a predominantly young side.
“We are definitely improving,” said Thomson, who has not forgotten 50-point plus drubbings by Brixham, Barnstaple and Royal Wotton Bassett earlier in the season.
“Not that long ago we would have caved in, but we stuck at it against a side that was a bit bigger than us.
“Exmouth scored six tries – four of them from penalties kicked into the corner, from which they drove us over.
“It was men against boys at times then – they knew how to twist us and force us backwards – and were top notch at it.
“We actually defended the penalty moves well despite having a smaller pack, but had to work our butts off and that takes a toll.”
Thomson said Ivybridge did look threatening early in the second half when they were only 15-7 down. In his view the game got away during a slack five-minute spell.
“We went back to our old ways for five minutes, our error count went up and our chance to get back in the game got away,” he said.
Exmouth’s first-half try scorers were lock Trae Gosling and hooker Charlie Gibbings. James Cantin replied for Ivybridge with a try that Matt Grieveson converted.
Gibbings opened the second-half scoring for Exmouth, who got to 22-7-up thanks to a Charlie Dore score that George Meadows converted.
Ivybridge deployed the catch-drive routine themselves to put prop Chey Bryce in for a try.
Exmouth finished on a high note with tries from flanker Toby Papp and full-back Fin Marks, who finished off an elaborate handling move with a try under the bar that he also converted.
Ivybridge are away to lowly St Austell this Saturday.