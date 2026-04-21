EXETER Chiefs have secured a major boost ahead of next season after fly-half Will Haydon-Wood signed a new contract with the club.
The 25-year-old has become a key figure for Chiefs this season, providing vital cover at fly-half, centre and across the backline as the side competed strongly in three competitions.
Haydon-Wood – who arrived from French side Massy Essonne after previous spells with Wasps and Newcastle Falcons – said he was thrilled to commit his future to the Devon club.
“I’m excited to see what my future holds after re-signing at Exeter,” he said. “I feel like I have settled in the South West with the club being a very tight-knit group, and that is now translating into on-pitch performances this season.
“Being part of a team that is striving to win trophies was a huge part of the reason why I wanted to stay, along with getting to play alongside close mates – a major part of why I started playing the game in the first place.
“Hopefully, I can play a part in finishing this season in a memorable way and carry that into next year.”
Haydon-Wood joined the Chiefs ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as part of a new-look squad assembled by director of rugby Rob Baxter.
Since moving to Sandy Park, the versatile playmaker has slotted in seamlessly, passing the 50-appearance mark and proving his value with his ability to switch between fly-half, midfield and full-back.
Baxter said Haydon-Wood’s flexibility had made him hugely important to the squad.
“Will has shown this season that he can have an impact for us in pretty much any position in the backline, which is fantastic,” he said. “It’s really important for us in terms of the make-up of the match 23.
“He’s had some good performances at 10 when we’ve needed him to, but he’s also covered really well at full-back as well as inside centre. He’s a very popular guy amongst the squad. An individual we feel is still growing as a competitor and as a player.
“He understands the club and how we want to play very well, so we’re delighted to have him staying with us.”
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