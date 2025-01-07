COUNTIES 3 TRIBUTE DEVON SOUTH & WEST
Plympton Victoria RFC 10 Salcombe RFC 34
SALCOMBE RFC began 2025 with a welcome win, following a couple of tough weekends in December.
Whilst the performance was not 100% convincing, there were some nice flourishes with people playing out of position and some unfamiliar partnerships which all goes in the experience bank.
After a slow start, Salcombe got on the scoreboard thanks to a solo break from Number 8 Kieron Clarke, peeling off the scrum, alluding the first defenders and then racing clear to score under the posts.
A second try from Clarke wrestled control from the home side and calmed a few nerves but unfortunately, ill-discipline punished the Crabs and ruined a lot of the good momentum they were building. This happened repeatedly and meant that any impetus gained was just as quickly lost.
One of the better passages of the game saw a flowing move off the back of the scrum spin the ball wide, drawing and passing each man to put wing Oli Masters in the corner for his first of the season.
Rugby can often be overcomplicated but can also be very simple as this try proved, ironically it is what is taught to juniors every week but is so rarely seen at the senior level.
he half time score was 0–19 to the visitors and with the wind, there was the hope of a few more scores in which to build a favorable lead.
That is not exactly how it played out, with the weather deteriorating and discipline failing to improve, the game became more open and allowed Plym Vic to get a small window of opportunity.
Following a bonus point try from hooker Woods, finding themselves 24 points down, Plym Vic elected to kick for goal reducing the arrears to 21 points. An opportunistic try from the restart extended Salcombe’s thanks to “Farmer” Ben “the Poacher” Goodman capitalizing on some indecision from the Plympton catchers.
Once again, penalties cost the Crabs and a yellow card to second row Rooney, who is taking a break from football, meant the opposing pack outnumbered Salcombe’s and allow their number eight to score under the posts which was disappointing but not undeserved.
Stan- in stand-off Liam Wills closed out the scoring for Salcombe with a barraging run, ignoring would-be tacklers and support runners alike to force himself over the line making the final score 10–34.
When Salcombe look back on this match, it will at times make for uncomfortable viewing but interspersed with some good play which they will hope to build on in the coming weeks. The important part was always going to be securing the win in awful conditions which can often make things a lottery and in that sense it was job done, there is a definite feeling however of an opportunity lost with multiple scoring chances going unfinished.
Notable performances came from second row Martyn Troupe, especially comfortable under the high ball it seemed, livewire full back Thomas Langley and defensive rock Jordan Tebb. Man of the match however went to Kieron Clarke, for his two tries and destructive running throughout.
Another rest week awaits Salcombe next week before they then welcome local friends Totnes to Twomeads, which is always a tasty encounter.