CORNISHMAN Jack Innard will leave Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season, Director of Rugby Rob Baxter confirmed today.
The 29-year-old hooker - who has made 82 appearances, scoring 13 tries - will join Gallagher Premiership rivals Gloucester ahead of the 2025/26 season, bringing to an end a long-standing association with the Chiefs.
The news of Innard’s departure comes just 24 hours after the Chiefs announced their second major signing ahead of next season, drafting in South African international Joseph Dweba on a long-term contract from the DHL Stormers.
With Dan Frost heading for Bath, Innard off to Gloucester, Dweba’s arrival is certainly timely.
The Chiefs have also been heavily linked with Australian international Julian Heaven, whilst long-serving club captain Jack Yeandle is still holding talks with Baxter over a possible new deal to remain at Sandy Park.
“Jack Innard is leaving, that is already out there. He is going to Gloucester, that has already been announced,” Baxter said at his weekly media briefing ahead of his side’s Premiership trip to Bristol Bears this Saturday. “Jack Yeandle we are still talking to, but there has been no firm decision there.
“Obviously, Joseph Dweba is coming in. We have to have an expectation that he will be our number one hooker, otherwise I have made a poor recruit there, and we will build around him. We have got Louie Gulley who has had a good England U20s campaign and these guys coming through from the U20s we are going to expect big things from them over the next 12 months. We are expecting a lot out of these lads and they are going to become key squad members if they show the right qualities.
“Jack Yeandle is a very valuable member of the club and squad and if I can make something work for him to stay, I would be delighted to make that happen. However, that has to work within our plans going forward.”