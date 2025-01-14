EXETER Chiefs have made their first move into the market for next season by today confirming the signing of Australian international Tom Hooper.
The 23-year-old Wallabies forward will head to Sandy Park for the start of the 2025/26 season, joining Rob Baxter’s side from Super Rugby Pacific club, ACT Brumbies.
A product of the Brumbies Pathway programme, the Sydney-born back-rower moved to Canberra after graduating from High School and linked up with the Brumbies’ Super Rugby squads in 2021.
He made his debut for the club against the Crusaders later that year and has since gone on to make 38 appearances, including 14 last season.
In 2023, Hooper made his breakthrough into the international areas as he debuted for the Wallabies under former head coach Eddie Jones and would go on to feature for the side at the Rugby World Cup.
He has, however, fallen down the pecking order under current coach Joe Schmidt, prompting part of his decision to move to Devon.
“Across my five seasons at the Brumbies, the club and Canberra have become my home,” said Hooper. “Unfortunately, with the changing dynamic of rugby, sometimes you must fly the coop and that’s what I’m going to do next year.
“I’m going to leave the Brumbies and try my best to become a better player – with a view to come back to Australia and becoming an older, more experienced player later don the track, whenever that may be.”
Director of Rugby Baxter is certainly no stranger to raiding Australia for talent. In the past he has secured the services of players such as Nic White, Peter Kimlin, Lachie Turner, Scott Sio and Dean Mumm to name but a few.
“Tom is one of several deals we hope to get over the line,” said Baxter. “He is someone we should definitely consider a frontline player and he is a really good age to come and add to our group.
“The only guys I am talking to are players who I would have an expectation of being in our best match-day 23. They have obviously got to turn up and perform to do that, but I am expecting every guy who is here under contract to challenge them and not accept that.
“We want to be a progressive club and the players I am talking to should have that expectation on them, because that is how we will grow our group. We will be a smaller squad next season, but the plan is to add, in key positions, some very good players who will help us keep moving in the right direction.
“Tom is a young international who is a big, abrasive back-five forward, and we see him having the opportunity to play across our back-row, but also cover second row as well.
“He’s got a lot of the attributes that are really important in Premiership rugby – high work-rate along with good physical size and good physical abilities. He’s also an interesting character and someone we’re excited to bring to the club to grow the team we want to put together going forward.”