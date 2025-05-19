SALCOMBE Gig Club’s lady Supervets produced a barn-storming performance to collect silver at the World Pilot Gig Championships held on the Isles of Scilly, last Bank Holiday weekend.
In a closely contested final race, the crew ( Emma Langmaid, Kathy Norris, Kate West, Vic Goddard, Tracy Timmis & Sharon Jarvis) coxed by once Kingsbridge police sergeant James Timmis in his first-ever Scillies contest, fought bravely to overhaul rowing neighbours at Teign.
They were pipped on the line by just over half a boat’s length but the placing is still the highest finish ever achieved in the club’s 33-year history.
More than 450 crews took part in this annual event which saw over 3000 men and women complete over three days of fiercely contested racing between some of the finest gig rowers in the world. Sunshine and calm waters made for some fast times.
Salcombe put out nine crews to compete in most of the racing categories which range from under 40s, over 40s (Vets), over 50s (Supervets) and over 60s (Masters).
In the ladies’ races, Salcombe Masters’ crew coxed by club stalwart Chris Spencer-Chapman finished seventh overall, as did the ladies Vets coxed by Pennie Lindeque. The ladies A and B crews came 29th and 76th overall- not bad considering many of them were new to gig rowing not so long ago.
Salcombe’s men’s crews also notched up some pretty impressive results. The Vets (Ross Thompson, James Timmis, Tim Baker, Will Searle, John Parker, Richard Lewis) coxed by Kate West, secured fourth place in the final and the Supervets, coxed by Chris Spencer Chapman, rowed home on the last day into 10th place.
The men’s A and B crews respectively crossed the line in 73rd and 65th, the A crew, a whole boat of newcomers, finished top of their group and picked up a trophy from the podium.
With a summer of racing coming up, the club is looking forward to some exciting competition, including their own regatta on June 22.