OVER two consecutive weekends, on November 10 and 17, seven of Kingsbridge Gymnastic Club’s finest took part in the classic challenge teams' competitions at Plymouth and Exeter.
On the 10th, the trio of Louisa, Lyla and Fleur took part in the over 11's Zinc level. Unfortunately, due to injuries, some of their team had to pull out which then left them to compete individually rather than as a team.
Despite this setback for the group, the girls performed some fantastic routines on their own, with Lyla placing eighth overall and Louisa taking the silver medal thanks to a second-place finish.
On the 17th, it was the turn of the quartet of Indie, Luna, Grace and Amber, who took part in the under 11's Tin level. The girls did an amazing job in earning third place overall as a team with individual placings for Luna, who was sixth all around and Grace, who was fourth all around.
Everyone involved with club is really proud of all of the girls, with lots of challenges faced they took them on head-on and achieved amazing results, a fantastic way to end the competition year.
After getting over this final hurdle, they now have a well-earned rest ahead of them until 2025, well done girls!
Pictured, from left to right, is the Kingsbridge team: Grace Coleman, Luna Browne, Lyla Stafford, Fleur Everitt, Louisa Wood, Indie Wills and Amber Tozer.