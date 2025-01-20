Sunday, January 26 could be a great day for several Kingfishers. George Tucker won the 1500 Freestyle in 2024 when he swam for Dartmouth, and he will try to defend his title. Chloe Morris will have her first chance of many to become a county champion in the 100 Breaststroke, while her younger siblings could also fare well. Faye will battle the 200 Butterfly, while Toby faces the much shorter 50 Butterfly.