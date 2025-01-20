DEVON’s most prestigious swimming event awaits 24 Kingsbridge Kingfishers who have qualified to take part - almost double the number who entered 12 months ago.
The final qualifying gala took place just before Christmas, with 5 swimmers gaining times that enabled them to compete. Of those Kingfishers, Daniel Carrick and Gracie White qualified for the very first time. They achieved this despite an entire day of racing being cancelled after glass was smashed into the pool of Plymouth Life Centre.
In the other days of racing, many medals were won and personal best times achieved.
Chloe Morris won an award for being the best girl aged 12 or over at the gala, while Lola Carpenter won her first-ever swimming medal in the 50 Breaststroke. The swimmer of the meet was Toby Morris - who became the first male Kingfisher since 2018 to break an age group club record.
While many swimmers will simply enjoy taking part at the County Championships, for others this competition offers the chance to get noticed - by winning medals on the biggest stage Devon has to offer.
Racing takes place over the entire Olympic-sized pool, twice the length of the pool at Quayside Leisure Centre.
Sunday, January 26 could be a great day for several Kingfishers. George Tucker won the 1500 Freestyle in 2024 when he swam for Dartmouth, and he will try to defend his title. Chloe Morris will have her first chance of many to become a county champion in the 100 Breaststroke, while her younger siblings could also fare well. Faye will battle the 200 Butterfly, while Toby faces the much shorter 50 Butterfly.
The first two weekends of February are then packed full of racing. Emilia McKinlay won three bronze medals last year and will hope to chase success again in the freestyle and backstroke events.
The only other Kingfisher to win a medal in 2024 was Ethan Clack, though now he takes part in the open age category - which always proves a challenge.
Half of the squad of 24 will compete in the youngest two age groups, and most will be making their County Championships debuts. It can be quite hard to predict how the youngest swimmers will fare, but the coaching team is keeping their fingers crossed that some of them could progress out of heats and make finals.
One event in the County Championships has already taken place early. Five swimmers raced in the 100 Individual Medley - a race that can only be done in a short course (25m length) pool. Emilia McKinlay, Layla Quiggin and Will Robinson all finished inside the top ten.
Regardless of their results against some of the big city and private schooled swimmers, KKSC will stick together and have fun racing against others of a very high standard.
County Championships Squad: Jack Sagar, Ethan Clack, Ollie McKinlay, Oli Douglas, Chloe Morris, Gracie White, Lucas Quiggin, Fabiano Noto, George Tucker, Daniel Carrick, Isabel Wood, Louisa Wood, Will Robinson, George Stone, Callum Weeks, Emilia McKinlay, Faye Morris, Toby Morris, Mike Douglas, Layla Quiggin, Lottie Taylor, Lola Carpenter, Romy Stephenson, Darcey Lennon.