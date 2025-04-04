KINGSBRIDGE Kingfishers have been awarded a National Lottery Sport England supported grant of £5000, so long as they can also crowdfund £5000 of their own money within the next 10 weeks.
The grant, issued via Sport England’s Movement Fund, will be used to pay for a full set of brand-new starting blocks, as seen in modern competition pools across the country.
Kingfishers recently celebrated the arrival of the first two blocks, but a five-figure sum is needed before securing all five. Having won an auction to be the first pair to dive off the new blocks, Joseph Levy and Freddie Stathers (pictured) both climbed aboard wearing their team kit.
Following this, some of the top performing athletes in the club were able to train with them for the first time. The equipment provides a boost to the Kingfisher swimmers who qualified for this month’s regional age-group championships: Chloe Morris, George Tucker, Lucas Quiggin and Edna Gallego-Cooper.
The aim is to now have all five brand new starting blocks in time for the next swimming season in September. Several local groups and businesses have already come forward to show support for local sport.
Donations of £500 were made by the Kingsbridge Freemason’s Lodge, and then by the Hope Cove Weekend committee. These two groups alone have helped raise 10% of the total cost of the crowdfunder, and the club wishes to place on record its gratitude.
Further donations have arrived from local councillor Laurel Lawford of Allington & Strete as well as two local businesses, GoB2B and Nigel Webster & Co Accountants.
Kingsbridge Kingfishers has its own members newsletter and Facebook page, where local businesses and groups will continue to be publicly thanked for their support. If you are interested in supporting this Crowdfunder, then please get in touch via the email, [email protected].