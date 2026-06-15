KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe’s Stick Happens team took on top-of-the-league side Ashmash for their latest fixture.
To begin with, there was nothing to separate the two teams, However, Ashmash soon moved up a gear and scored two consecutive goals.
The Stick Happens team fought back with Julia, Freya, Maddie, Violet, Alex and Guardy working hard in midfield to move the ball up to forwards Lucy and George, which resulted in a well-worked goal from Lucy, making the score 2-1. Ashmash then scored one more goal before half time.
Great defence from Neil, Nat, Pete, Keith and Sophie helped the Stick Happens team to keep Ashmash at bay in the second half until the last minute of the game, when they managed to score again, and the match finished 4-1 to them.
Special thanks to Laura Kerly for umpiring for us at short notice!
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