Tavistock & Launceston 1st XI 3-1 Kingsbridge & Salcombe 1st XI
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Hockey Club 1st XI travelled to Tavistock on Thursday, December 12 to fulfil their rearranged fixture against Tavistock & Launceston 1st XI.
It was always going to be a battle out there and a mixture of tough umpiring and cards flying around like games on Christmas day evening made sure the clash lived up to this billing.
Tavistock & Launceston were strong in their play and were able to take the lead with a well worked short corner in the first half.
KSHC 1’s then levelled up the score with a well worked goal of their own, Islay Box driving the ball to the T spot and pulling the ball back to drive across the goal, where Julia slotted the ball into the goal. However, T&L proved to be the stronger side and put two more goals passed KSHC 1’s.
There were Player of the Match votes for Rachel, Julia, Emily and Maddie. Ellie Malley took second place with four votes and the winner with five votes and yellow card master was Louise Read.
KSHC would like to thank everyone for all their support this season. Thank you to everyone who has umpired. Thank you to the Creeks End for providing match teas. Thank you to Quay Dental for the sponsorship of the match shirts, thank you to Shaun D Taylor Carpets & Flooring for sponsoring the club jackets and thank you to KD Plant Hire for the sub jackets.
Pictured is the KSHC 1st XI on the day of their game against Tavistock & Launceston.