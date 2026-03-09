Kingsbridge & Salcombe HC 1s 5-3 Ashmoor 1s
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Ladies 1st produced a composed and clinical performance on Saturday 7 March, securing a 5–3 home victory against third-placed Ashmoor 1s.
The hosts made an ideal start. A superb early cross from Julia cut through the Ashmoor defence, leaving Violet perfectly placed to tap home and give Kingsbridge an immediate lead.
With the defensive unit well-set and organised, KS absorbed pressure effectively and built lots of attacking opportunities.
KS’ second goal came from a beautifully constructed move down the right. A crisp sequence of passes between Maddie, Violet and Charley opened up space in front of goal, where Kerly was perfectly poised to finish confidently and double the advantage.
Five minutes into the second half, Ashmoor struck back. An aerial ball dropped awkwardly for the defence, allowing a high hit to slip through and reduce the deficit to 2-1.
The response from Kingsbridge was exactly what was needed: composed possession, patient build-up, and increasing pressure in the attacking third. Their efforts were rewarded with another penalty corner, which Amy dispatched cleanly to restore the two-goal cushion.
Moments later, a dangerous tackle on Julia in the D earned Kingsbridge a penalty flick. Kerly stepped up with calm authority and slotted the ball past the keeper to extend the lead to 4–1.
KS’ fifth goal came from yet another well-worked penalty corner. A series of composed passes around the D created the opening, and Budge reacted sharply to scoop the ball into the back of the net.
The final ten minutes saw a slight dip in KS' defensive concentration, allowing Ashmoor to score twice in quick succession. However, Kingsbridge held firm through the closing stages, and the final whistle confirmed a deserved 5–3 victory.
Thank you to Mark and Neil for their excellent officiating of the game and to Creeks End for post-match teas.
KSHC 2s 0-3 Torbay 1s
Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2nd Team travelled to Torquay for their sixth game of 2026, facing a strong Torbay 1st team.
Kingsbridge had a slow start to the game and took some time to settle into their rhythm. However, after the opening ten minutes they began to pick up the pace and grow into the match. There were some great moments of link play across the pitch as the team started to move the ball well and create opportunities.
Sophie was outstanding in goal, making some fantastic saves throughout the match to keep Kingsbridge in the game. In defence, Rosie put in a great performance and made an incredible goal-line stop to prevent Torbay from scoring. Her efforts earned her Player of the Match.
In midfield, Lisa, Poppy and Alice worked tirelessly, putting in great runs and helping to drive the team forward.
Torbay managed to take the lead before the break, leaving the score 1–0 at half time.
Kingsbridge continued to battle in the second half, with every player putting in a strong individual performance. Despite their efforts, Torbay added two more goals, resulting in an unfortunate 3–0 loss at full time.
Although the result didn’t go their way, everyone played well individually and the team showed plenty of positives to build on for the next match.
