COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Kingsbridge RFC 34 Newton Abbot 24
KINGSBRIDGE RFC overcame a spirited Newton Abbot side in a mid-table clash that saw the home side eventually pull away to a 34-24 victory.
Although they had considerably less possession, Kings used what they did have to good effect in a game that saw the scoreline fluctuate as both teams strived to dominate.
The home side could easily have been further on top had it not been for their awful lineout hardly winning any ball from their own throws.
Credit to the pack who all put in a massive effort, with Dan Jarvis an unsung hero. It mattered little when Blake, who was having a strong game, left the field with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by Ollie Simons who continued in the same vein of solid running and great defence alongside Jon Merrin.
The game started with Newton Abbot having most of the possession as they constantly tested Kings’ defence, which held firm. The visitors obviously felt their strength was in the tight as they choose to scrum rather than take kicks from the penalties that came their way.
Kings finally managed to break out as Blake stormed his way up field to get relief from Newton Abbot’s constant threat.
Much against the run of play, Kings were on the scoreboard first as Canevali pounced on a dropped ball and the Kings’ backs spun the ball wide for Stuart Foss to dive over in the corner. Newman converting well from the touchline.
Proceedings continued in the same vein at High House as Newton Abbot had most of the possession, but Kings looked the more dangerous with ball in hand.
They were back on the scoreboard with a try from the excellent Jack Winzer who was on hand after Adam Morgan had cut back inside.
Newton Abbot were rewarded for their own possession as they finally broke through the Kings defence.
Fearing a revival, Kings sparked back into life and scored just before half time when Newman barrelled his way over from short range and converted his own try, leaving the score 19-7 at the break.
Newton Abbot came back strongly at the start of the second half and were constantly probing the Kings defence, who were struggling to clear their lines, and often, when given the chance, failing to make touch.
A penalty took the visitors close to the Kings line and from their lineout they were over with a well worked catch and drive. Spurred by this, back the All Whites came to score another try to level the points.
Stemming the Newton Abbot attacks became paramount and nerves were beginning to creep into Kings’ game.
It was a relief when Newman put the home side in front again, with a well-taken penalty. The pressure lessened even further as the exciting Fergus Raymond dummied his way over for a great solo try. Newman converting.
By now, King’s pack was exerting all sorts of pressure on Newton Abbot and were being awarded penalties from the scrums, with the experienced replacement Dan Gyles proving what a great addition he is to the team.
From a good rolling maul, Kings went further ahead as Dan Jarvis touched down. Newton Abbot scored one last consolation try, leaving the final score at 34-24.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.