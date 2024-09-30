Caradon struck first against the run of play, netting an early goal. However, Kingsbridge responded with a well-worked equalizer. Islay, playing in the forward line, set up the goal with a precise pass to Nikki, who had been linking play beautifully in midfield before driving forward to finish confidently. Unfortunately, Nikki's excellent game was cut short after she twinged her hamstring, forcing her off the pitch.