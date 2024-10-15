Kingsbridge & Salcombe HC 1st XI 4, Exeter 3rd XI 4
BACK at home with supporters on the sidelines, Kingsbridge and Salcombe Hockey Club 1’s knew how they had to play to be able to go for a win against Exeter 3rd XI.
Both teams were strong from the whistle and this was to be the feature of the whole match. It was great to see Gemma Harvey back on the pitch, although playing for the opposition. Gemma’s gameplay had not changed and KS enjoyed the tussles throughout.
After a lively start on both sides of the ball, Exeter were soon rewarded with a goal which the defence were unable to stop. Throughout, Ellie Malley was pressurised and she rose to the occasion and made unbelievable saves, many of them being with a tip of her stick.
The defence of Tess Baker, Lisa BB and Rachel Booton held their shape and strength, and controlled the back, with Lou Read or Fi Douglas dropping in to pass around and look for space. KS had a strike on goal was saved by the Exeter keeper- Maddie Kimber pounced on the rebound and lifted the ball into the goal to level the game.
Hannah Cox, Lisa Ansell and Gen McBride in midfield were relentless in their defence and attack, looking at using the width and passing forward to Charlotte Budgen, Islay Box or Helen Symons to attack.
Helen was giving Exeter trouble in the D with her twists and turns and the persistence paid off, getting her name on the score sheet after Hannah drove the ball to the D and reversed passed across for Helen to fire home. Lou was always there and Exeter could not get passed her, as well as being a part of the attack, driving the ball forward for Charlotte to collect and drive into the goal. At half-time, the game was tied at 3-3.
Coach Nikki Kidd gave the team talk, to keep up the hard work, be relentless and use the width more. There was space for KS to use their pace and run onto the ball wide.
The second half was finger-biting for the supporters and end-to-end.
Lou was involved once again, drilling into the bottom corner from the top of the D after Lisa BB found her from a short corner.
It went right down to the wire with Exeter earning a short corner but KS were determined to keep them out and that they did, claiming the 4-4 draw and first points in the table.
Player of the Match votes were spread across the team with Rachel, Fi, Ellie, Lou and Helen getting votes but Islay and Maddie tied at the top. Thank you to Mark & Neil for umpiring and for the Creeks End who provided the match teas.