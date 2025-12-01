KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe Hockey Ladies 1st Team faced their toughest challenge of the season on Saturday, November 29, hosting fellow unbeaten side Plymouth Lions 2s in a highly anticipated league clash.
Despite a spirited performance, the home team fell to a 2–0 defeat.
The opening stages were evenly contested, with Kingsbridge creating early pressure and carving out a couple of chances in the first ten minutes.
They were met with resolute defending and produced some of their own. Until, 25 minutes in, the a Lions beat two defenders to break through and open the scoring.
Half-time provided a chance to regroup only for the Lions to strike next, luckily though, this goal was ruled out.
This reprieve didn’t last long enough for Kingsbridge as the Lions scored the second of their goals 15 minutes from time.
K&S will look to bounce back when they visit Teign 2s this Saturday.
Away at Okehampton 2s for their eighth game of the season, Kingsbridge & Salcombe put in one of their sharpest performances so far, taking a well-earned 3–1 win after a display full of energy, teamwork, and calm finishing.
The visitors settled quickly and took the lead thanks to Nicky, who tucked away the opener in the 15th minute.
Their momentum continued into the second half and Nicky struck again in the 38th minute. Not long after, Charley made it three with a brilliant finish.
Okehampton got one back after a deflection off of JL but K&S stood strong and saw out the win.
There was a brief scare when Sophie took a hit to the face during a short corner, but she brushed it off with real toughness and carried on contributing well.
Both new players slotted in superbly on their debuts, showing confidence, composure, and great awareness. Rosie picked up Player of the Match for an outstanding first performance.
