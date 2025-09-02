THURLESTONE Golf Club’s Prouse Salver competition took place last Sunday and proved to be an enjoyable competition for 42 members in lovely weather.
Peter Besten (12) came out on top with a nett 64, followed closely by Jonathan Axten (7) on 65.In third place was Darrell Day with 68, having to be separated by countback from Steve Gledhill, David Hook and Mark Chapman.
There were four birdie twos, congratulations go to Aiden Mulligan, Ashley Crow, Daniel Cunningham and Chris Watt.
First of all, from captains John Rogers and Fiona Turner, thanks to all members and staff that helped in the joint captains' charity day. They hope you all enjoyed the day, thanks for all the positive feedback given and the very generous donations and bids on the day. A total in the region if £2,900 was raised for the Kingsbridge Care Hub charity.
This event attracted over 100 golfers, making up a large field. Ashley Crow, Ben Matley and Dan Wellard were the winning trio, finishing ahead of David Doyle, Jonathan Doyle and Gary King via countback. One shot back in third were David Hook, Chris Oldershaw, Don Thomson.
Bank holiday Monday weather was also very sunny and warm before the rain came in later in the week and the Bank Holiday Goblets Competition was well supported.
The winners were Graeme Fairley & Sheila Fairley with 45 points on countback from Charlie Barker & Liz Barker. In third place were David Reid & Sally Reid with 42 points.
There were three birdie twos by David and Sally Reid, Richard Betson and Tsai Wharton, Charlie and Liz Barker.
24 ladies were signed up on Wednesday in the club foursomes and Doris Willies Little Qualifying competition. The weather was predicted to be strong winds and frequent showers. However, it was worse and the Doris Willies Little competition was abandoned due to very heavy rain and will be played at a later date.
The annual battle for the ‘Moor to Sea’ trophy took place under appalling weather conditions as Storm Erin continued to make its’ presence felt. Thurlestone seniors, having narrowly lost at Tavistock earlier, had high hopes of regaining the trophy, which has been generously donated by the National Coast Watch Institution. Appropriate given the weather!
Captain Bill Campbell and playing partner Steve Gallagher won the first match followed by Graeme Fairley and Nick Lipson also winning. Geoff Holt and Derek Harwood drew their match, leaving the overall result on a knife-edge.
Gary Keen and Ian Linkins won to seal the victory with Jeremy Poyntz and Owen Rees finishing in grand style to make it a 7-5 overall victory for Thurlestone.
It might be said that the trophy “floated” its way back to Thurlestone’s trophy cabinet. Nearest the pin for Thurlestone was Derek Harwood with Tavistock Captain John Harding taking the wine home for the away team.
Pictured is the Thurlestone match captain Bill Campbell, receiving the trophy from Bigbury captain John Harding.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.