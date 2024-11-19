ON A crisp and clear November night, it wasn't just the stars and "super" moon that came out to play but the intrepid members of Thurlestone Golf Club taking part in a Night Golf event also.
Played with luminous balls that glow red, white, blue or green when struck, with fairway markers lit up to show the direction to the pulsating multi-glow pins, it was a greatly anticipated event.
A full field of 36 players making up teams of four took part in support of the captain’s joint charity, Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
The format was a Texas scramble and there were torches as well as LED woolly hats up for grabs.
It resembled fireworks night with the colourful balls flying through the air like rockets and Roman candles.
Played over eight holes, it took around two hours to complete the course and then into the clubhouse, where a chilli con carne supper awaited them.
One player commented that their face was aching because they'd been smiling so much and that mood was reflected in the atmosphere in the clubhouse which was very buoyant with stories about the night's event play being shared.
Fortunately, no one was lost in the darkness during the evening!
Everyone gave their appreciation for the club and ladies captains for organising such an unusual, fun event and for the clubhouse and pro-shop teams for setting up the course and the superb supper.
The added charity element meant that there was also the satisfaction of knowing a great cause was being helped.
Alfie Tabiner, Sam Tabiner, Finn Robson & Shane Robson came in second place on the evening, behind the winning group of Scott Woodall, Mike Hall, Mark Robinson & Davey Savage.
Pictured is Liz Stewart, sporting the colourful trollies on a colourful evening.