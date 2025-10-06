On Monday, September 29, it was the Thurlestone ladies past captain lunch and Hills Trophy & MacKenzie Coaster Competitions. The Hills trophy is awarded to the best Stableford score in an 18 hole competition for Past Lady Captains.
It was a lovely sunny day and the scores were good and the winner of the 18 hole Hills trophy was Pam Adams (17) with a brilliant 42 points. In second place was Diane Baker with 36 points, and Sheila Fairley was third with 32 points.
The Mackenzie coaster was just 9 holes stableford and the winner was Gill Durden with 20 points from Sheila George with 17 points, Linda Cant 14 points was third.
Nineteen past lady captains sat down to a delicious lunch afterwards and had the prize giving awarded by this year’s lady captain Fiona Turner.
On Wednesday, October 1, it was the ladies Medal and Medal Winners Cup Competition.
Twenty seven ladies played and the winner was Diane Baker with a great score of nett 64 .
Liz Stewart was not far behind with a nett 67 and third were Maggie Best and Sally Huntley both with nett 70. The winner of the Medal winners Cup was Diane Baker with her great score of nett 64. There were two birdie twos scored by Sue Esplin on the 6th and Tricia Swindell on the 5th hole.
After several weeks of stunning early autumn weather, the first named storm of the season arrived on Friday morning in the form of Storm Amy. Although Thurlestone was on the periphery of the tempest it still delivered winds, rain and fog in copious amounts that most golfers would consider too bad but it didn't deter the past captains from taking part in their annual competition and lunch.
This year's competition was curtailed to eleven holes due to a "pea-souper" that visibility in parts was measured in feet rather than yards.
Undeterred, 10 past captains took on all that the elements and the course could direct at them and despite the awful conditions there was still some excellent golf played, with several good scores recorded.
Back at the Clubhouse the catering team had prepared a superb lunch of prawn salad, ribeye steak and baked alaska, which was followed by the presentation of the Hubert Brunskill Captains Legacy Jug trophy to winner Scott Edmunds by Jim Stewart the immediate past captain.
The trophy was to annually honour the memory of the club's founding captain Hubert Brunskill, Captain from 1897 until 13 years later 1910.
Thurlestone Seniors finished their 2025 campaign with an overall win against Yelverton in a rearranged match due to bad weather earlier in the season. The weather behaved with light winds and an overcast sky. Putting proved to be difficult due to the recent greens maintenance programme but that did not stop Yelverton’s Kevin Vince from achieving a hole in one on the 6th Hole.
Looking to reverse the loss at Yelverton earlier in the season, Match Captain Peter Coates and Ian Linkins came in winning their match 2 - 1 followed by Bill Hutchison and Patrick Robinson also winning 2 - 1. Seniors Captain Gary Keen and Geoff Holt came in 3 - 2 up.
Ken Riley and Ken Lee drew their game and it was left to Dave Wright and Owen Rees to complete the victory winning 2 up. The result of the home victory was an overall win for Thurlestone 7 - 5. Nearest the pin for Thurlestone was Gary Keen and David Carter for Yelverton.
On Tuesday, September 30, it was the Seniors Autumn Stableford competition with the Al Parker Salver which was awarded to the best nett score. The Western Trophy is awarded to the best gross score. There were 48 taking part and the winner of the trophy was Jonathan Doyle with 43 points just beating Paul Millburn-Fryer and Grant Dinsdale both on 42 points.
There are some (many?!) weeks when the good golf shots remain well hidden and it was one such week for Dartmouth ladies, with Stableford scores all on the wrong side of par.
Chris Mayer had a good front nine but a shaky start to the back, with a blob on the tenth keping her score short of the magic 36 points but her 33 points was the top score on the day. Karen Oldrieve was just behind with 32 followed by Chris Aresti with 31.
The Men’s Midweek Medal competition included the final of the Shareholder’s Trophy for players who had finished in the top three of selected competitions during the season.
Sadly, the best Medal scores of the day went to two players who weren’t eligible for the trophy. Barrie O’Shea was playing in his first Midweek Medal this season and did it in style, finishing with a nett 68 - four under par and his best qualifying score this year.
Nigel Osborne was just behind but a triple bogey on the unforgiving fifteenth saw him finish with a nett 70. Fortunately, the next scores were eligible. Paul Brown and Kevin Eighteen were close after the first nine but Paul had the better back nine, including a birdie 2 on the eighteenth, beating Kevin by just two shots with a nett 72 to win the Trophy.
Dartmouth has always supported fundraising for different charities but has never seen it as being something to be competitive about.
When last year’s Captains were invited to the Hearts Together Open Day they had thought it was a simple courtesy following their 2024 charity work but were surprised and delighted with a presentation to recognise Dartmouth as Fundraisers of the Year.
A proud day for all at the club who had taken part in the different charity events. Hearts Together provides accommodation and wrap-around support services for patients, carers and relatives when receiving medical treatment or visiting a loved one in Derriford and relies on fundraising to deliver this vital support.
