DIFFICULT conditions greeted the ladies at Thurlestone Golf club for their 9-hole Texas Scramble competition on Wednesday, December 18.
If the drizzle was not seeping into their bones, then the howling wind was knocking them off their feet and their trolleys were being blown over in the final event of 2024.
Nonetheless, 30 stoic ladies set off for what was supposed to be fun. Some of them did remarkably well considering the conditions.
10 teams of three played with Jan Brooking, Melanie Adcock and Lesley Davey winning with 30 points. Second on countback were Janet Richardson, Sally Nelson Robert and Roberta Price also 30 points, ahead of the third-placed trio: Kaz Phillips, Tsai Wharton and Jacky Jacobs.
Prior to this, on the Monday, 60 ladies attended a sparkling and glittery evening at the clubhouse for their Christmas dinner.
A glass of fizz on arrival started the evening off and a very special meal followed, as well as fun games and carol singing organised by the Ladies’ Captain Pam and her committee. The dining room was full, and the chatter and laughter continued throughout the evening. A really good evening spent with golfing friends which started the Christmas.
In between these two events, on the Tuesday, 37 men took part in the midweek Stableford in calmer conditions.
Don Thomson (17) prevailed with 38 points, edging out Craig Blount (7) and Ken Riley (28), both of whom amassed 36pts. Craig also scored one of only two birdies, on the sixth, with the other coming courtesy of Martin Phillips on hole 17.