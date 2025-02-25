ONE of the Bigbury Golf Club Integrated Stablefords was played earlier this month with the men and ladies on the course together playing in the same competition. There were 21 entries and it proved to be a very competitive day of golf.
The winner with a strong 38 points and playing off his handicap of five was Martyn Scarterfield. There were then two players recording 37 points and the countback showed it was Aneesh Parmar (25) in second place, with Ruth Bickle (24) taking the third spot. These three players will have received a handicap reduction with their scoring.
There were four birdie twos on the day and these were bagged on the 3rd, 7th, 10th and 15th holes by Peter Warley, Crispin Manners, Peter Cooper and Roy Stevens respectively.
Then on Thursday, February 13, there was a mixed Stableford & PAT competition and 28 ladies and gents were on the cours for this one, with even more nail-bitingly tight results.
With a score of 35 points, the winning man was Keith Naylor (9). Yet again the computer was needed to separate the two players with a score of 34 points, Mick Handley (15) and Jon Wiley (3). On countback Mick took second place and John was third.
There were three birdie twos; Colin Trevethick on the 3rd, Jon Wiley on the 5th and Gary Wilson on the 15th.
In first place for the ladies was Amanda Burchell (5) with a score of 34 points. Nicki Kidd, also handicap five, was second with her score of 31 and in third place was Eve Naylor (41) with 24 points. No birdie twos for the ladies on this day.