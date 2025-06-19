YOUNGSTERS from Kingsbridge Gymnastics Club have been enjoying national and regional success in recent weeks.
On Saturday, May 31, Imogen travelled to Telford to take part in the English Championships for tumbling- she qualified in April for this event.
Imogen represented the club amazingly well, competing against girls much older than her earning her a place of 12th best in the country.
The following weekend, the club also had success at the regional zinc and copper championships.
This was the first time gymnasts Louisa and Agnes competed at Copper level. Louisa placed second on beam and fifth place overall and Agnes first on beam and third place overall.
Lyla, who competed the zinc level, was overall champion in under 13 category.
Well done girls for all of your fantastic work. As always, you go out there and do the club very proud!
