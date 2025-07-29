AMANDA Burchell and Nikki Elliott enjoyed donning their county colours recently as East Devon GC hosted the South-West Women’s Inter-Counties Championship.
The Bigbury pair were proudly representing their club as the Devon team, competing against Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire, finished fifth.
Amanda is pictured third from the right in the top row and Nikki is first on the right, kneeling.
Meanwhile, Bigbury head greenkeeper Richard Shapland reports that he and his team really appreciate all of the positive feedback they have received for the course recently. Plans now turn to the Autumn maintenance.
Mid-July saw the ladies’ Rabbit Trophy played, which is a coveted trophy dedicated to the Club’s high handicappers. The convincing winner with a huge 44 Stableford points was Sue Winzer and her handicap of 29 will be cut by several points! Helen Bertram was the runner-up with a score of 38 points.
This trophy competition is played in tandem with a ladies Stableford competition and in first place, with 43 points, was Linda Hanbury. Cathy Harrington was second on 38pts- there will be even more handicap reductions now.
There was only one birdie two bagged during the competition and Caroline Hallett recorded this on the St. Austell Brewery-sponsored 10th hole, so Caroline was thrilled to also be taking home a keg of Beer.
The next day, Sunday, July 20, the men also played for their coveted Wilf Taylor Memorial Trophy and this proved to be a fiercely competitive competition off the long white tees.
Alan Johnson and Philip Oxenham came out on top, finishing first with a score of minus one, playing off of their respective handicaps of 1.8 and 2.1. They finished ahead of Keith Hollingworth and Crispin Manners, whose final score was level par.
