LUCKILY, the sea mist and drizzle cleared just in time for Thurlestone Tennis Club’s hugely popular mixed doubles event.
After the round robin groups, four pairs advanced to the semi-finals. Charlie and Georgina Witter were too strong for Jack Cleverly and Flora White and Matt Kleiner Mann and daughter Sasha likewise with James DuPlessis and Lucy Cleverly.
In the final, Charlie and Georgina had an easy 5-1 lead but Matt and Sasha stepped up their game to seize the cup by seven games to two!
To give extra games to all participants, there were play-offs depending on their position in the league and small prizes were awarded to them.
Winners of the plate event – Julian Hill and Sally Woodhead, winners of the saucer event – Matthew and Julia Godfrey and also, winners of the egg cup event – Henry Cornell and Lily Edie.
Nick Woodhead and Veronica Handover presented the trophy and the whole afternoon was enhanced with cream teas, courtesy of Joan.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.