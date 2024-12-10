YET another storm wreaked havoc for local golfers and closed Bigbury Golf Club for the second weekend running.
Previously though, the Bigbury Annual Prize Presentation took place at the end of October and as always, this was a special day. Club Professional Sam Edwards made his debut as the Master of Ceremonies, having begun playing at the club at the age of seven.
In his third year as the Club President, Eddie Inch was pleased to be involved in the event again and welcomed everyone to the Club. Eddie was himself a proud winner of the Seniors Order of Merit Trophy!
All the Bigbury Trophies are much coveted and very competitive. However, it is the club’s Scratch Championships, played over 36 holes in one day and off of the difficult White Championship Tees, which is probably the most coveted of these.
In 2024, the Men’s Scratch Club Championship winner was a very proud Ryan Moore. The equally proud winner of the Ladies Anderson Cup Scratch Cup was Amanda Burchell.
A Ladies and Men’s 11-hole Stableford is held prior to the annual prize giving and with the favourable weather on the day this year there were 90 entered.
Senior Captain Andrew Ware (17) led the way for the men with a score of 40 points, including a birdie two.
Stephen Quick (18) and Tony Bickle (20) were the closest challengers, both scoring 38 points.
The winning lady, with 38 points, was Helen Dinsdale (21), ahead of Eve Naylor (40) and Sheila Mathieson (38), on 35 and 34 points respectively.