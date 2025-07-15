DIANE Baker, Sheila Fairley and Jennifer Roberts were the winning team on Wednesday, July 9 in Fiona Turner’s ladies captain’s day.
With 54 ladies in the field, it was that trio who came out on top with a score of 92 points- they are pictured here in their fanciest of dress.
In second place were Claire Guard, Nicola Baker and Emma Turner with 84 points, on countback from Wendy Stewart, Jane Smyth and Sally Cahill. Jacky Jacobs, Sue Curry and Kaz Phillips also had 84 points in fourth place.
Twos came courtesy of Bridget Lafferty (6th), Jennifer Roberts (5th and 17th) and Irene Lowry (13th).
As previously alluded to, there was also a fantastic fancy dress competition which was to the theme of Fab and Fizz. The winners, Sarah Loader, Trish Swindell and Kathrin Lawrence, were dressed as champagne bottles.
The Doris Willes Little Round Two, on a stunning summer morning, took Thurlestone’s Kaz Phillips and Judith Lungmuss to The Dartmouth Hotel Golf & Spa.
This was against two ladies from Stover, Penny Marks & Katy Clooney. It was a thrilling round on the challenging Championship course, which was in great condition. Kaz and Judith battled hard but both Katy and Penny were on top form and they secure the win, advancing to the quarter finals as a result. Judith and Kaz wish them well going forward!
Thurlestone President’s team played their final home match in their division against Bigbury on Monday, July 7.
In testing conditions, the whole team put in a fantastic effort and the result was a 5.5-1.5 win to Thurlestone.
50 of the Thurlestone men played for the Veteran’s Cup, which is a midweek Stableford competition off the yellow tees. The winner was Bill Hutchinson with a good score of 42 points and second was Ian Squire (41pts). There were three birdie twos from Ian Linkins, Nick Lipton and Nick Barker.
Saturday was men’s captain’s day and 44 pairs entered the medal competition in a shotgun start at 9.00 in very hot weather. The winners were Dean Lowden and Kevin Rogers with a gross 62, from William Hoskin and George Inch (63), then Nick Jenkins and Richard Walker (64).
There were 19 birdie twos, too many to name them all, but congratulations to all who scored them. With the help of the professional Steve White taking the drives on some holes, they raised over £300 for Kingsbridge Care Hub.
