A GLORIOUS spell of sunshine was enjoyed by all as the Bigbury GC Senior Championships took place across two very hot days.
On July 9 and 10, 40 players took to the course to play this competition off of the longer white tees with the prestigious title on the line.
Playing off a handicap of four, Diggory Vowles came out on top with a score of 152. Roy Mitchell (4) came next on 158 whilst countback was needed to edge Bob Brocklehurst (5) into third ahead of Steve Ryder (9), both with 159.
Meanwhile, on July 10, the ladies were playing their Thursday Stableford competition and with the ball rolling for them, there were some dramatic handicap reductions.
The winner with an excellent 44 Stableford points was Margaret Taylor (24). Again, countback was needed with both Helen Bertram (32) and Ruth Bickle (24) recording a very good 41 points. The computer showed it was Helen in second place, with Ruth third. With no birdie twos recorded on the day, it is a roll over.
At the beginning of July, the men’s Seniors Open 4BBB Stableford competition was held and 72 golfers took part, some travelling a long way and others very local. The best scores for two of the very local players gave them the third prize.
Bigbury member William Barons (25) and Bernard Taylor (12), a Dartmouth Golf Club player, were amongst four pairs with a score of 43 points and they took third place following an intervention from the countback system.
With just one more point, Ian Fraser (17) and Julian Webster (12) took top spot.
All who played also enjoyed the Bigbury clubhouse after their golf, with a meal that was included in their entry fee setting them up for their journeys home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.