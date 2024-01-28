The allocation sees a number of awards in Devon including a £25,000 grant towards the £47,000 total cost for changing facilities at Devon FA HQ at Newton Abbot, £1,385 towards the total cost of £1,847 of goalposts for Thorverton FC, £1,238 towards the total of £1,650 goalposts at Tavistock Specials FC, £1,080 towards the total cost of £2,335 of new goalposts for Hatherleigh Youth FC, £448 towards the total cost of £650 for new goalposts at Inter Plymouth FC, £1,440 towards the cost of £2,535 of new goalposts at Whimple FC, £868 towards the total cost of £1,158 for goalposts for Cullompton Rangers FC, £1,425 towards the cost of £1,900 for new goalposts at Ilsington Villa FC, £1,080 towards the total cost of £2,270 towards new goalposts for Chulmleigh Youth FC, £936 towards the total cost of £1,249 towards goalposts at Buckfastleigh Rangers FC.