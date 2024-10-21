THE FIRST two games to fall victim of the weather this season were in Division One at Ivybridge Town and Watts Blake Bearne where the Erme Valley effect and the under surface clay at Abbrook proved too much for the pitches which left True Blues and Brixham Town with a free Saturday and a missed opportunity to add to the 138 goals that were scored in the competition this week, writes Alastair Muirden.
The Premier Division was blown wide open with a couple of results, Newton Abbot 66 remain at the top on goal difference but they were beaten 3–2 at home by Totnes and Dartington who have not only proved their ability to play in the top flight, they are enjoying the challenge.
A good all-round team performance was needed to cost 66 their second loss of the season and leave Totnes and Dartington five points off the top with a game in hand.
Ilsington Villa also lost for the second time, a fine 4 – 2 victory for a changed Newton Abbot Spurs team who have moved into fifth place with only one defeat this term, goals from Aiden Blackie, Jake Mitchell and Jack Upshire were good enough to beat the champions on their home ground.
Waldon Athletic’s 2-0 win at Chudleigh Athletic following a disappointing outing last week at Buckfastleigh Rangers puts them level on points with 66 but with a game in hand. Elsewhere in the top division Paignton Saints picked up their second win of the season with a 6 – 1 home win against Beesands Rovers, a result which sees Saints in mid table. Jamie Micklewright, Connor Stewart, Harvey Veysey, Max Burrows and Joe Perry were on target for the Saints.
Kingsteignton Athletic look to have found some rhythm with a second win in two weeks, a 4–2 home win against a Buckfastleigh Rangers team who seem to be on a rollercoaster of a season. Dan Rankin, Nick Garrett and Nas Alfaresi were the target men for the Rams.
In Division One Pheonix have moved into pole position as True Blues game was postponed, an 8-0 home win versus an improving Paignton Villa team is a very good result by any standard, in fact three of the substitutes came on and scored, Grant Craven, JJ Honeywell and Mitch Medlin have given Kian a big headache for next week’s starting choice.
Bovey Tracey make up the threesome of unbeaten teams in this division, a 3-0 win against Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds who blew cold this week. Ben Moyle celebrated his return to playing with a brace of goals and a single from Matt Churchill was enough to keep the Moorlanders well placed in third.
Windmill moved into fourth place with a hard fought 3–2 win at home to Buckland Athletic, Brodie Simpson, Ray Card and Loius Godwin were on target for the Plymouth team who saw the game out with ten players.
And well done to Brixham AFC who picked up their first point of the season and what a point it was! A 2 – 2 draw at Long Lane against Watcombe Wanderers was just reward for a team that have stuck with it after some heavy defeats in the opening few weeks of the season. Let’s hope they can build on this result.
Division Two is officially a two horse race at the moment. Barton Athletic enjoyed a 5-0 win at challengers Harbertonford, the result was enough to keep the Blues on top and one point ahead of Mount Gould who thrashed Paignton Saints 2nds 9-0. Saddam Bello and Joe Jasper all hit hat tricks with Jack Trigger, Bentley Alcantara and Sam Tattersall adding singles for the Plymouth-based team who are enjoying their football whilst rebuilding the club.
Babbacombe Corries are 11 points behind in third place following a 2 – 2 draw at Buckfastleigh Rangers Reserves who remain third from bottom after doubling their points tally. Harbertonford, Liverton Utd, Paignton Villa 2nds and East Allington United 2nds could all make a challenge if they win their games in hand.
The big game in Division Three went the way of Ashburton. Their 3–2 home win against Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds moves them into second place just one point behind the leaders Drake, who they play this Saturday. Kameron Pouladdej was the match winner for the Ashes who look serious about going one better this season.
Drake enjoyed a 7–2 win at Paignton Saints 3rds to remain upwardly mobile since joining the Torbay Clearance Services League 2 seasons ago. Callum Thomas was another hat trick hero with Louis George , Declan Gower, Olie Sheldon and Alfie White adding to the scoresheet.
Despite this week’s set back Kingsteignton Athletic reserves are still in third place just three points off a promotion berth. Stoke Gabriel TP were held to a 3–3 draw by a Liverton Utd team that self-inflicted another red card on themselves, Adam Blackburn, Max Prestwood and Russell Cooper were on target for the bees who are level on points with the Rams.
The stand out result in Division Four was at Broadhempston Utd where the visitors Kingsbridge and Kellaton Utd not only picked up their first win of the season but it was their first win since the 22/23 season. Goals from Alex Piper, Adam Squire and Chris Drewell on his debut moves them off the bottom of the table and a massive well done to Tina and Andy for keeping the club going when most would have thrown in the towel, thank you for what you do for grassroots football in South Devon.
The result leaves the home team in sixth place and three points off the top four who continue to forge ahead. Teign Village lead the pack and were made to earn the points at Waldon Athletic 3rds, a 2–1 win was just enough to keep themselves three points clear of Kerswell who have two games in hand, they enjoyed a 6-0 win at Bakers Park against Newton Rovers Reserves.
Templar Way closed the gap by inflicting the second loss of the season on Chudleigh Athletic reserves, a 4-0 win for one of the league’s new teams cements their transition from Sunday football to Saturday challengers. They could do with tightening up the defence, as they concede an average of three goals a game, at the other end they score an average of four goals a game, so at least it’s entertaining.
Games to catch this Saturday include the Premier Division local derby where Kingsteignton Athletic visit Chudleigh Athletic. With both teams on the search for points this could be a close encounter, as could the game at Dartington where Newton Abbot Spurs take on the hosts on a big pitch which should allow both teams to play some football.
There are three opportunities for Torbay and Newton supporters to watch Plymouth based teams. True Blues visit Brixham Town, Pheonix get to play at Homers Heath against a Buckland Athletic team who can beat anybody if they are up for it and Windmill visit Long Lane to take on a Watcombe team who are playing catch up in Division One.
Paignton Villa could move into the top four if they can beat Ivybridge Town at South Devon College.
The top game in Division Three is at Chuley Road where Drake FC are the visitors, and the home team Ashburton will be looking to keep the league leaders in check in what is a tight competition.
And it’s a big welcome back to fixtures for South Brent FC who very nearly folded a few weeks ago but the league were able to give them some breathing space. Chris Hill and the volunteers have used the time well to get a new management team in place to put that option in the bottom drawer, well done to all at Brent who host Paignton Saints 3rds at Palstone Park and they could do with some support.
The top game in Division Four is at Broadhempston Utd where Chudleigh Athletic 2nds are the visitors and both teams looking to put last week’s defeat behind them.
All of these games kick off at 2.30pm
Don’t forget to put your clocks back on Sunday and enjoy your grassroots football.