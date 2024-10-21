The stand out result in Division Four was at Broadhempston Utd where the visitors Kingsbridge and Kellaton Utd not only picked up their first win of the season but it was their first win since the 22/23 season. Goals from Alex Piper, Adam Squire and Chris Drewell on his debut moves them off the bottom of the table and a massive well done to Tina and Andy for keeping the club going when most would have thrown in the towel, thank you for what you do for grassroots football in South Devon.