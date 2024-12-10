THE wet weather really took its toll this week in the Torbay Clearance Services South Devon Football League, reports Alastair Muirden.
Coach Road was the location for the only surviving game owing to their artificial pitch. Premier Division outfit Paignton Saints avoided a potential banana skin Herald Cup fixture against Newton Rovers, who are currently in the bottom three of Division Two.
Both teams did well to deal with the windy conditions but Saints were more able to keep the ball on the ground and play to their strengths. A hat trick for Harvey Veysey and singles for Aaron Knapman and Danny Rainbow gave Saints a comfortable victory and puts them into the hat for the third round.
The weather forecast for the week ahead is positive so the cup games that were planned for last Saturday should be fixtured for December 14, but this is dependent on pitch availability and outstanding county cup games. Supporters are advised to check the South Devon League Full Time website for details.
December 14 is the last Saturday of fixtures before the grassroots winter break kicks in to support all stakeholders to enjoy the Christmas period with family and friends. The South Devon Football League returns on January 4, 2025.
The members of the league management wish all players/officials and volunteers a very happy Christmas.
Looking at the action coming up this weekend and there is a local derby not to be missed in the Premier Division, as Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI welcome Kingsteignton Athletic to The Rec.
Elsewhere, Totnes & Dartington 1st XI are scheduled to travel to Elburton Villa 2nd XI, a battle between two teams would have hoped to be far better off thus far in the season. T&D sit eighth on 13 points so will be favourites with Villa bringing up the rear on just one point, having lost eight of their nine games.
There is cup football to look forward to for the rest of the South Hams-based top-flight teams, Beesands Rovers hosting Lapford at Loddiswell Playing Fields in the Sportslighting Premier Cup.
East Allington United will also be at home as Kingskerswell FC visit Poole Lane in the Herald Cup, whilst Harbertonford and Buckfastleigh Rangers head to Chudleigh Athletic and Teign Village respectively.
The solitary Division One clash is a fascinating one as Newton Spurs 3rd XI make a long-awaited return to the field as they meet Ivybridge Town 2nd XI at Erme Valley, another local side who are struggling with the Greens only on three points currently.
East Allington United 2nd XI have a Division Two game against Watcombe Wanderers 2nd XI, away from home, to prepare for. They are two points behind Watcombe in the table and have a game in hand so the lay of the land is likely to shift no matter the result here.
Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI welcome Brixham Town 2nd XI to Foxhole in Division Three whilst near rivals Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI, who are performing well in the league, take on Willand in A&S Paving Intermediate Cup and South Brent don’t have to travel too far to Broadhempston in the Herald Cup.