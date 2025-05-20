IN THE official 2024/25 Walter C Parson South West Peninsula League season review, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police were one of the clubs to be recognised for their hard work both on and off the pitch.
Various awards were up for grabs and in the Premier East, the Bees were runners-up for one and winners of another.
They finished second to Bovey Tracey AFC in the pursuit of the “Onesport” programme award and then their Broadley Lane home was named as the “Onesport” ground award winner ahead of second-placed Speeds Meadow (Cullompton Rangers).
With other statistics revealed, there was a place for Ben Aldous in the top ten of the scoring charts, notching 17, tied with Okehampton Argyle’s Dan Koita. Saul Vanes (12), was the other Stoke player to hit double figures.
Clean sheets was another metric that saw them perform well, their total of 10 tying with Newton Spurs in second, one behind the champions Sidmouth Town.
Onto the fair play league table and whilst Stoke’s four reds placed them on the lower end of the scale, their nine sin-bins was the joint-most alongside Torridgeside AFC. 62 yellows put them next to Axminster Town in third, only Cullompton Rangers and Honiton Town receiving more.
Reflecting on the season as a whole and SGTP finished sixth in the Premier East on 47 points, ahead of Okehampton Argyle on goal difference.
It was a rollercoaster of a campaign for them. After a mixed start, they went on a tear, losing just once in the league from the beginning of October to mid-February. This began with an eight-game winning streak and they began to enter the conversation at the top of the table, only for another sticky patch to cut that short.