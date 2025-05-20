IVYBRIDGE Town’s penultimate game of the season in the South Devon Football League Division One ended in defeat as they look to leave a troubled year behind them.
Bringing up the rear in the second tier, the Ivies fell to a 15th loss of the campaign, falling 5-3 away to Bovey Tracey AFC. Daniel Hodgson (2) and Owen Mills were on target for the South Hams side whilst Lewis Perring scored three of the five Bovey goals.
Meanwhile, in the top-flight, Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds have got their hands on the title in an anti-climactic fashion, with opponents unable to raise a side.
Talking of Spurs and they took on Totnes & Dartington in the George Belli Cup final on Thursday, May 15, hosted at Liverton United’s Halford Ground.
The crowd of 250 people not only basked in the sunshine but they enjoyed a thrilling encounter between the two teams as well.
Both sides kept the supporters waiting a while for the action and they couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes or 120 minutes, meaning a penalty shootout was required.
Goalkeeper Sam Davies was the star of the show for T&D, saving three penalties as well as scoring one himself to secure the Belli Cup silverware for his side. Thomas Baker and James Blackshaw scored the goals for T&D who have a trophy to make up for a slightly underwhelming mid-table finish.
In the Premier Division’s midweek games, the gauntlet was laid by down by Chudleigh Athletic when the won their final game at Waldon Athletic by three goals to nil.
Strikes from Gavin and Jason Lake plus one from George Davidson moved the Clarets four points clear of second-from-bottom Beesands Rovers who would have needed two wins from their last two. It wasn’t to be though as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Kingsteignton Athletic.
Elsewhere, East Allington United had a more positive result in their penultimate game, winning 5-2 at home against Elburton Villa 2nds to move into fourth place.
A win in their final game could see them steal fourth place too in what has been a season of two halves and their opponents for that one are the aforementioned Beesands, the last game of the season in the division.
Liverton Utd are guaranteed third place in Division Two following their 2-nil win at Ipplepen Athletic 2nds and East Allington Utd 2nds slipped up, losing 4-nil to Paignton Saints 2nds who could leapfrog the Pirates into fourth place as Allington have yet to play Mount Gould twice.
The division three title was also won, Ashburton beating Newton Abbot 66 in a close 1-nil game at Osborne Park in front of a good crowd in the sunshine. They finish one point ahead of Elburton Villa 3rds as a result, who did what they could in an 11–1 home win versus Paignton Saints 3rds to get the runners-up spot. Both teams have back-to-back promotion seasons to remember.
Sticking with Ashburton and they have a cup final to look forward to, meeting Elburton at the home of Liverton on Thursday, May 22 for a 6:30pm kick-off, with the Ronald Cup on the line.
These are the top two teams in Division Three and they have avoided each other in the cup so far. Elburton Villa remain the only team to beat Ashburton in the league and will want to stop Ashes getting a league and cup double.