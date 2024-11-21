IVYBRIDGE Town will welcome Nailsea & Tickenham to Erme Valley in the Western Football League on Saturday 23, assuming the weather plays ball.
Both teams played at home last weekend and whilst the Ivies earned a point against Brislington, Nailsea were defeated 3-0 by St Austell.
They currently sit on 28 points apiece so it really could go either way, although Ivybridge have played two more games and have a slightly worse goal difference.
Wayne Gamble’s greens will look to add to a draw and a win from their last two games after ending a four-game winless streak previously.
Over in the South West Peninsula League, fifth-placed Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police travel to Bridport FC, a team who they are two places and eight points ahead of in the standings.
Stoke’s 2nd XI are at home meanwhile, hosting Ashburton in the South Devon Football League Division Three. This is one of the standout games of the weekend with Stoke in third on a record of 6-1-2 and Ashburton are top, winning eight and drawing two of their first ten games.
Other fixtures of note of the SDFL include the South Hams derby in the Premier Division between East Allington United and Beesands Rovers at Poole Lane, T&D’s visit to Chudleigh Athletic also in the top flight and then Ivybridge Town 2nd XI away to Newton Abbot Spurs 3rd XI in Division One.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where Dartmouth AFC have enjoyed an upturn in form and will face Ipplepen Athletic this weekend.
The Pens are rock-bottom and have lost 10 of their first 13 games, whilst Dartmouth are up in sixth now.