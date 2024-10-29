BEESANDS Rovers have now lost six of their opening seven outings in the South Devon Football League Premier.
The latest defeat for the South Hams-based side came at Duckspond, the home of Buckfastleigh Rangers. Adam Winkworth found the back of the net for Beesands as his side were beaten 4-1 and now sit 11th in the top tier, with just Elburton Villa below them.
East Allington United won 2-0 away at Paignton Saints thanks to goals from Josef Sita and Ben Tapper, whereas it was a weekend to forget for Totnes & Dartington 1st XI. A third defeat of the campaign for T&D came by a rather one-sided scoreline, Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI winning 5-0 at Foxhole and moving ahead of Totnes in the table in the process.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI continue to struggle in Division One, with just three points to their name from the 18 available thus far. Paignton Villa are proving to be a strong side and so a 2-1 defeat on the road brings no shame to Ivybridge, Owen Howard scoring their goal on the day, but they need to start picking up points and fast, having not won in the league since the season opener.
Fifth and sixth place belong to South Hams teams in Division Two, although neither East Allington United 2nd XI or Harbertonford 1st XI won on Saturday 26.
The former dropped points for just the second time in a thrilling encounter against Ipplepen Athletic. Harry Baxendale (x2), Facal Benaziza and Ellis Wadeson were on target for East Allington in this 4-4 draw at Moor Road, whilst Harbertonford suffered defeat on home soil.
Paignton Saints 2nd XI were the visitors to the Steve Jane Memorial Ground, and for the second successive game, the hosts lost without scoring. Barton Athletic put five past them the previous week and then Paignton won 2-0 this time around.
Points were dropped by the local pair in Division Three as well, but this pales in comparison to the 15-0 battering that Elburton Villa gave to a struggling Brixham Town team.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI saw their title hopes dented slightly with a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Waldon Athletic, just the second win of the season for them. Ian Sloman came off the bench to strike for Stoke but it was too late by then, his side now sitting fifth with a game in hand on the quartet above them.
Kingsteignton seconds are a part of that quartet and they sent T&D 2nd XI home empty-handed after a 5-2 win with seven different goal scorers. This makes it three defeats in four in October for the eighth-placed Totnes.
Finally, to Division Four, and after finding that maiden win on Saturday 19, Kingsbridge & Kellaton United returned to losing ways at the foot of the table.
Paignton Villa 3rd XI had only one once themselves so it promised to be a tense affair but Villa ended up 4-1 winners away from home all the same.