MIRON Muslic bolstered his Plymouth Argyle side’s fight for Championship survival by adding one final face before the January transfer window shut.
The Pilgrims left it late to secure the signing of Malachi Boateng, but the 22-year-old was finally confirmed by the club late on Monday evening.
The defensive midfielder, who arrives from Scottish Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian for an undisclosed fee, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal.
Boating - whose older brother Hiram spent much of the 2015/16 League Two campaign with Argyle - joined Hearts last summer from Crystal Palace, featuring 28 times in total.
Boateng’s arrival comes hot on the heels of Argyle adding defenders Nikola Katic on loan from Rangers and Maksym Talovierov from LASK for a club record fee.
Muslic admitted he was delighted to capture Boating on Deadline Day, commenting: “Malachi provides further strength in depth to the squad but also fits the profile of player we are trying to sign perfectly.
“He is tall, athletic and physical and complements the style of play I am trying to implement here at Argyle. I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with the squad.”
Argyle Head of Recruitment Jimmy Dickinson added: “Malachi is a ball-winning defensive midfielder who will bolster Miron’s options. He adds athleticism and is also young and has loads of potential to develop and grow, and we believe he can do that under Miron’s leadership here at Argyle.”
Argyle picked up a much-needed three points at the weekend when they came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1, courtesy of a late brace from striker Ryan Hardie.
This Sunday, they entertain Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup (3pm), before returning to Championship action on Wednesday, February 12 against Millwall at Home Park (7.45pm).