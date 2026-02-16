SEVENTEEN South Devon Football League games finally beat the weather with eleven going ahead on grass, reports Alastair Muirden.
PREMIER DIVISION
Only one Premier Division league game went ahead and it was at Poole Lane where East Allington Utd moved into third place to disrupt the Plymouth dominance with a hard fought 4–2 win over fellow title contenders Newton Abbot 66.
Ben Tapper scored a brace, there was an unfortunate own goal and a special mention to Finn Bullen who also got on the scoresheet to notch up his 147th goal in his 150th appearance.
The result was not a disaster for Sixes as they remain within touching distance of second place if they win their five games in hand.
DIVISION ONE
Two league games were played in Division One with Brixham Town returning to pole position with a payback win against Beesands Rovers by four goals to one.
Mount Gould also got a game played and a 3-nil win versus bottom club Buckland Athletic sees them into fifth place with four games in hand, Bentley Alcantara was a hat-trick hero and the home team were full of praise for the way the visitors approached the game.
DIVISION TWO
In Division Two, every team bar Watcombe Wanderers played a game and in the league, the top-two clash turned out to be a one-sided affair with Signal Box Oak Villa running rampant against Babbacombe Corries with a 7–1 win to move 10 points clear at the top.
Corries remain in second with a game in hand and will be hoping that Ashburton in eighth place can use their five games in hand to inflict a defeat on the leaders to open it up again.
Drake FC got back to winning ways with a close 2-nil win over Paignton Villa 2nds and remain as contenders with two games in hand.
Ivybridge Town hold on to third place thanks to a bruising 8-nil win over Newton Rovers at Erme Valley and are two points behind Corries having played two more games.
Paignton Saints reserves had a good result on the day, a 4–1 win at Coach Road (pictured) versus East Allington Utd reserves moves Saints into the bottom of a mid-table group of teams that can beat any team on their day and I am sure there are more rollercoaster results to come in this division.
DIVISION THREE
In Division Three, just two league games went ahead and perennial under achievers Stoke Gabriel TP moved away from the bottom three with a comfortable 6-nil win over Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nds. The result leaves Stoke with five games in hand and within touching distance of second place if they can win them.
Kingsteignton Athletic moved into fourth place with a 3-nil win over bottom team Waldon Athletic, goals from Tom Reeves, Kelsey Leech and Ashley Hayworth keeps the Rams in contention in a division where somebody needs to beat the two runaway leaders to open it up.
DIVISION FOUR
At the top of Division Four, Chudleigh Athletic 2nds extended their lead to six points as a result of beating Broadhempston Utd by eight goals to one. They were also assisted by Paignton Villa 3rds who beat Teign Village 2-1 in a scrappy affair.
Another contender at the moment is Bere Alston who had a walkover as Paignton Saints 3rds could not raise a team for the fixture, that leaves Alston just two points from Village but Brixham Town 2nds, Barton Athletic 2nds and Waldon Athletic 3rds, who are still unbeaten, all have games in hand to have a final say in where this division honours will end up.
CUP TIES
There were seven cup ties that either survived the rain or were played on an artificial pitch, and they all went with the form book.
In the Herald Cup, the biggest scoreline of the day belonged to Ipplepen Athletic 2nds who put 13 goals past Upton Athletic and end this season’s cup hopes for the Torquay side.
Elburton Villa saw off the challenge from Harbertonford 6-0 in a game that was played at Plymstock School.
There were two other fixtures that paired teams from different divisions and Galmpton Utd (D3) gave Windmill (Prem) a real fright but the Plymouth-based team got over the line with a 3–2 victory and a reason to celebrate their place in the quarter final.
WBB (D1) switched their tie against Ashburton (D2) to the Ashmoor 3g at South Dartmoor School and they needed an 85th minute penalty to seal the game. Ashes gave up a 2-nil lead but a second half hat trick from substitute Jake Cuff sees the Claymen into their second cup quarter final this season.
The Fred Hewings Cup is also at the quarter final stage and the highest ranked reserve team left in the competition Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds are safely through with a 5-nil win over Brixham Town 2nds thanks to goals from Zak Carnell, Oliver Bellotti, Nik Garrett and Frank Oyrnik.
Joining them are Totnes and Dartington 2nds who enjoyed a 5-nil win over Newton Rovers 2nds. There was a hat trick for Owen Osman, with singles from Jake Osman and Jordan Baxter.
The teams won’t have long to wait for the quarter finals as they are scheduled for February 21.
PREVIEWS
Match of the day is at Lewthorne Cross where Ilsington Villa will be looking to close the gap on visitors Windmill in what should be a great advert for the league.
Elsewhere Chudleigh Athletic face Newton Abbot 66, who will be looking to get back to winning ways and in the Herald Cup, Kingsteignton Ath and East Allington Utd will have some deja vu when they meet at 2pm.
In Division Four Bere Alston Utd host Chudleigh Ath 2nds and Teign Village face Brixham Town 2nds in what should be two great games.
Finally, the SDFL have a number of teams looking to progress in county cups and all are at the quarter final stage, WBB travel to Tiverton to play Elmore 2nds, Mount Gould face South Zeal and in the same competition, Elburton Villa travel to Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds in an all-SDFL tie.
In the Intermediate Cup, Kingskerswell travel up the North Devon link road to face Bampton and in the same cup, South Brent welcome Alphington 3rds to Palstone Park.
League games start at 2.30pm, Cup games start at 2pm.
