Another contender at the moment is Bere Alston who had a walkover as Paignton Saints 3rds could not raise a team for the fixture, that leaves Alston just two points from Village but Brixham Town 2nds, Barton Athletic 2nds and Waldon Athletic 3rds, who are still unbeaten, all have games in hand to have a final say in where this division honours will end up.