Newton Abbot RFC 29 Kingsbridge RFC 32
KINGSBRIDGE RFC 1st XV “showed signs of rustiness” in their first outing in over a month but Joel Caddy’s side were still able to secure the victory on their travels.
Newton Abbot went flying out of the blocks on Valentine’s Day at Rackerhayes with Caddy conceding that Kings “were caught off guard by the first 10 minutes.”
The All Whites had the benefit of a trip to Barnstaple IIs the weekend prior and this was evident as they took the lead after six or seven minutes.
A huge shove from Newton helped experienced figure Lloyd Radford get over the line and touch down for five points. Fullback Jack Sweeney missed the resulting conversion.
Rather than an instant response from Kingsbridge, Newton Abbot surged forward once more.
A well-executed lineout got the ball into the hands of fly-half Jake Monnington who was able to put Callum Westaway through a gaping hole. The young centre sprinted away and rounded the final defender to extend his team’s lead, Sweeney kicking the extras for a 12-0 advantage.
This was the end of the first-half scoring for NARFC though and it was the turn of the South Hams side to get amongst the points.
Their first drive of note was held up exceptionally well but Kingsbridge couldn’t be kept out forever. With an overload on the left wing, the penultimate man Toby Baldry stepped inside to dive over, George Banfield failing to convert afterwards.
Kings were evidently buoyed by this try as they swiftly came again, moving down the left flank once more.
A high tackle from Owen McLeod brought about a penalty advantage which was used wisely, Jon Merrin the man to score Kingsbridge’s second try. Banfield slotted this kick to make it 12 points apiece at Rackerhayes.
Missed tackles in key areas saw Newton Abbot put themselves under immense pressure. Heavy carry after heavy carry had Kings barrelling towards the tryline and just as it looked as if Henry Rich might spill the ball in the decisive moment, the second-row clung on and touched down for a first Kings lead of the afternoon.
Radford was forced off with an injury, prompting a reshuffle from Perry and his team were able to stem the flow of Kingsbridge points into the half-time break.
Whatever was then said in the home huddle clearly paid dividends as they spread the ball from one wing to another, where Westaway was on hand to run it home. He was tripped but had the time to scramble over and level it at 17-17.
This parity didn’t last particularly long though and within a matter of seconds from the restart, Kings had forced over a bonus point try.
The fixture then entered a bit of a lull where Kingsbridge were massively on top, dominating possession but failing to make much of it. A penalty from in front of the posts was all they had to show for this spell.
Newton eventually made a rare second-half entry into the opposition’s 22 and it proved fruitful, Jed Griffin profiting from a quickly taken penalty to guarantee the hosts at least one point.
Kings struck next courtesy of Oli Simons and with the subsequent kick converted, they led 32-22.
At the other end of the field, aided by a penalty advantage, Newton pushed yet again and with the line at his feet, Alex Parrott was unable to catch and hold a loose pass.
They remained undeterred and a converted try from sub Matt Wrayford set up a grandstand finish on a rare dry day.
Newton Abbot’s final hurrah had the referee at the heart of the action, Westaway crossing in the corner and claiming that he had got the ball down. Kings meanwhile were convinced of a knock-on and the ref rightly concurred, then marching Westaway back for his protestations.
One last twist of fate evaded the hosts and so Kingsbridge notched a bonus-point victory on the road.
For them, it was “bloody marvellous to be back out there” and “The lads worked hard, battling and fighting to get back into the game.”
Caddy added, “We made hard work of it. We clearly have a few things to iron out but a lot of it was due to rustiness.”
Two huge games await now as they visit league leaders Wiveliscombe on Saturday, February 28, before kickstarting March against second-placed Paignton at High House.
“We’ve got our targets. We’re keeping the heat on Paignton and if possible, Wiveliscombe, but it really is a game-by-game situation.”
