FINLEY Bullen scored the only goal of the game at Broadpark as East Allington United returned home with all three points in hand.
The Pirates visited a Kingsteignton Athletic side who had begun the new South Devon Football League Premier campaign with two wins in two, scoring 11 goals and conceding twice.
East Allington drew their first outing of the season away at Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI and so they continue to enjoy their time in South Devon.
Elsewhere in the top-flight, Totnes & Dartington also prevailed on their travels, beating Lakeside Athletic 2-1 at Parkway Sports Club.
Harrison Hardy and Josh Squires netted for T&D and meanwhile, Buckfastleigh Rangers went from bad to worse on Saturday, September 27.
After losing 8-1 at home to the aforementioned Lakeside, Bucky followed it up with a 10-0 demolition, Miles Hunt notching a brace and Louis Godwin and Brodie Simpson scoring four apiece.
Rangers aren’t the only team yet to get on the board though with Chudleigh Athletic and Waldon Athletic having both lost twice.
In Division One, Beesands Rovers got back on track to make it a strong opening four games, seven points accrued in that period.
Jack Eades, Joe Tucker and Ollie Mitchell were on target in their 3-2 win over Paignton Villa, a trio of different scorers to last week’s 4-3 defeat at the hands of Watcombe Wanderers.
Brixham Town and Watts Blake Bearne are the two sides ahead of Rovers in the standings, both winning to move on to nine points each. Brixham have the superior goal difference and so lead the way.
Talking of leading the way and Ivybridge Town 2nd XI are the team to beat in Division Two. Four different scorers (Ethan Ashworth, Reagan Cox, Shaun Jones and Jason Milton-Gorvie) powered them through to success at Bakers Park against Newton Rovers, for whom the pointless start continues.
Harbertonford also had something to celebrate on Saturday evening as they hit seven past Upton Athletic, George Cordon adding two more to his tally having already scored a hat-trick against East Allington 2nd XI and a brace in a defeat to Drake FC.
32 goals in four games is quite something with the Fords clearly being a side to watch for any neutrals- 15 of them they scored and the other 17 were conceded.
East Allington also had a high-scoring afternoon, Harry Baxendale, Facal Benaziza and Sam Bruckner all scoring at Poole Lane but to no avail, losing 4-3 at the hands of Plymouth-based Drake.
Galmpton United are taking to the SDFL like a duck to water and their latest victims were another South Hams rival.
They beat Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI 4-1 whilst Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI were defeated 5-2 by visitors Templer Way and South Brent played out a goalless draw with Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI.
Galmpton, with three wins and a draw, are second to only Kingskerswell, for whom the winning record remains completely intact.
Finally now to Division Four and, despite both scoring, Broadhempston United and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United walked away empty-handed.
Broadhempston fell 6-1 at the hands of Bere Alston United 2nd XI on a good day for the Daymond family, Adam with three goals and Stephen with two. Kingsbridge were edged out by Chudleigh 2nd XI.
