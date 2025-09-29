STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police were involved in the only SW Peninsula League East game in which both teams scored this weekend.
Remarkably, seven of the eight fixtures saw wins to nil including Torridgeside AFC’s 6-0 thumping of Axminster Town and single-goal victories for Teignmouth AFC and Cullompton Rangers.
For the Bees meanwhile, there were goals at both ends and they came out on top with Honiton Town as the visitors.
After a goalless first half, the Hippos took the lead from the penalty spot before the hosts equalised in the exact same manner at Broadley Lane.
Stoke’s equaliser from 12 yards out came courtesy of Saul Vanes before, in the 85th minute, skipper Reece Somers completed the comeback.
Kieran Parkin, a consistently high performer, was named as the man of the match. The club wrote the following on social media about their standout man: “He really showed leadership which epitomises the way we do things.”
This is a fifth victory of the league campaign for Matt Hayden and Sam Biscoe’s side as they continue to enjoy a solid start to proceedings.
At the time of writing, with a record of five wins, two draws and two defeats, they sit fifth, eight points behind leaders Bovey Tracey AFC.
Talking of the Moorlanders and they extended their unbeaten run, putting four unanswered goals beyond Okehampton Argyle.
That scoreline doesn’t tell the full story though.
The pair couldn’t be separated at the break and Argyle were arguably the better team, defending resolutely and squandering a couple of golden chances of their own. Late goals and questionable decisions put the game beyond Oke.
Stoke return to action on Saturday, October 11 in the Walter C Parson League Cup at Ilminster Town, allowing for a bit of time to rest and recuperate.
