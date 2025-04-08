THERE was no Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League outing for Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police over the weekend with their latest game coming the week prior against Sidmouth Town.
They took on the league leaders and were beaten 3-2 at Broadley Lane in a fascinating encounter.
Stoke may have had a weekend off but there was still plenty of action across the division, Newton Abbot Spurs welcoming Okehampton Argyle to The Rec perhaps being the pick of the bunch.
Tate Breslan-Aggrey and Aiden Blackie scored to set Spurs on their way and Josh Coles’ late strike proved to be nothing more than a consolation in a 2-1 defeat for Argyle. Whilst this win sees Spurs keep the pressure on Sidmouth, the six-point gap may still leave them with too much work to do.
Elsewhere, Elburton Villa put five past Bishops Lydeard to move further clear of Stoke in fifth, Torrington AFC prevailed over Axminster Town in the battle between the bottom two plus there were wins for Bovey Tracey AFC, Torridegside AFC and Cullompton Rangers too.
Stoke have three games left to play this season, the next of which seeing them travel to the aforementioned Elburton on the 12th with the final league standings on the line there.
Switching over to the Devon Football League now and there was no game for Dartmouth AFC either, Topsham Town jumping above them as a result following their draw away at Plymouth Marjon.
First-placed Alphington and second-placed University of Exeter enjoyed 5-1 and 4-1 victories respectively on their travels and there was plenty of intrigue at the other end of the table as well.
A goalless draw for Bere Alston United moved them out of the bottom two at the expense of North Molton Sports Club, who themselves were beaten by rock-bottom Ipplepen Athletic.