Final hurrah for departing Darts player
Subscribe newsletter
Last weekend saw the last club game for Dartmouth RFC player Will Lockerbie, who is emigrating to New Zealand with his family.
Past and present players turned up at Norton Field last Saturday and played a friendly game to mark the occasion.
Will said after the game: “I am a local guy and started off my rugby with Dartmouth Academy School before graduating to Datmouth RFC Juniors and eventually the first XV. I have made a lot of friends over the years in Dartmouth both through rugby and being a local businessman, so I will obviously miss this town.
“We already have family in New Zealand and we are looking forward to the adventure ahead.
“I would like to thank the lads who turned up today and who sent me their best wishes for the future. I am sure that I will be back at some point on holiday.
“I am more worried about how much this round of beer is going to cost me in Dartmouth Rowing Club tonight, where the celebrations will continue.
“Thank you Dartmouth”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |