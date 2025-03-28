Dart travelled in hope the short distance to Brixham for the frostbite regatta on Saturday, March 22.
Last year it was a scene of great victory as the “Maroon Destroyers” claimed the event and overall series win.
Could they repeat this? They journeyed with hope and determination in their hearts, but Salcombe journeyed, they too had plans and they did not intend to play nice.
Indeed the “Bar Breakers” aboard “Wolf” attacked decisively from the start, charging through a messy chopped up sea they were undeterred, the newly invigorated Blue Machine brought an impressive A Game to Breakwater Cove.
Thus Salcombe swept all aside in the opening rounds of the women’s competition with four consecutive wins. Stunned by this onslaught Dart’s ladies still managed to stay in the fight, doggedly pursuing the electric blue gig to the tape putting vital points for second place on the board, possibly a counter strike could save the day?
Now The Men’s Super Vets took the stage - time trialling within the shelter of the harbour as the bay had lumped up into an impossible state, this is a harsh format requiring tungsten nerves to maintain maximum power output against an unseen opponent. After two laps Brixham aboard “Florence” pleased the home crowd with a dead heat against “Lightning.” The Men’s Vets despite gruelling endeavour unfortunately could not hold “The Wolf” from another first place and the event seemed lost. A false dawn arose as the Dart “B” crew dug deep for first place but in the ensuing endgame of the “A” and “C” and Masters Salcombe bookended their rowing masterclass with three further top positions.
Rumours of intense training on the part of the “Bar Breakers” were obviously founded in truth adding great spice to the upcoming slew of regattas, not least Dartmouth’s own. Brixham as ever were generous and highly efficient hosts providing a memorable day for all.