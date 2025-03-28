Now The Men’s Super Vets took the stage - time trialling within the shelter of the harbour as the bay had lumped up into an impossible state, this is a harsh format requiring tungsten nerves to maintain maximum power output against an unseen opponent. After two laps Brixham aboard “Florence” pleased the home crowd with a dead heat against “Lightning.” The Men’s Vets despite gruelling endeavour unfortunately could not hold “The Wolf” from another first place and the event seemed lost. A false dawn arose as the Dart “B” crew dug deep for first place but in the ensuing endgame of the “A” and “C” and Masters Salcombe bookended their rowing masterclass with three further top positions.