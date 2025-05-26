KINGSBRIDGE Town Bowling Club travelled across to Park for the first leg of the competition between the neighbours.
This was Town’s first match of the season and the rustiness showed, Park winning on all four rinks to take a 24-shot advantage into the 2nd leg.
David Peters, Sandra Brayne, Eric Fitch 15-17. John Paul, Michael Lidstone, Keith Baston 13-19. Julie Hadley, Peter Hadley, Steve Ellis 10-16. Dee White, Colin Harvey, Ray Lancaster 16-26
Last week meanwhile, Town held a games evening at the clubhouse with 14 players competing in shuffleboard, quoits, table curling, magnetic darts and bar skittles. The highlight was a 14-4 thrashing for club champion Keith Baston, on the curling board by his wife Carole. who doesn’t even play bowls!
Thanks go to Keith and Sandra Brayne for organising the event. The winner was David Peters who won a tie-breaker on the dartboard against Michael Lidstone.
On Saturday, May 31, Town will hold an open day at Eastern Backway at 2pm.
Anyone is welcome to attend and all they ask is that flat shoes are worn as bowls will be provided. Refreshments and soft drinks will be provided and the bar will be open.