STOKE Gabriel return to the Tolchards DCL B Division with an away game against Bovey Tracey 2nd XI.
The last time Stoke were in the B Division was in 2014, when they finished bottom.
Stoke saw off competition from Ivybridge and Brixham to scramble out of the C Division West last term.
Jake Robinson, the promotion-winning captain, is under no illusions: “We are all really looking forward to some tougher games and our focus is going to be consistency on the field,” he said.
A significant re-signing is all-rounder Mike Smith, who has had two spells with South Devon either side of a stint with Barton, mostly at A Division level.
Smith started out with Stoke Gabriel as a teenager and Robinson is delighted to have him back in the autumn of his career.
“He also brings a lot of experience, both on and off the field,” Robinson said.