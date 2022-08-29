MATCH GALLERY: Ashburton vs Kingsbridge
By Steve Pope | Photojournalist |
@#PopeetogMDA[email protected]
Wednesday 31st August 2022 12:00 pm
Share
+ 7
(View All)
Action from the Devon Cricket League C Division West clash between Ashburton and Kingsbridge on Saturday.
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
ACTION from the Devon Cricket League C Division West clash between Ashburton and Kingsbridge – which resulted in a comprehensive seven-wicket win for Kingsbridge.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |