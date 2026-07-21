KINGSBRIDGE made it four wins on the trot in the C Division West when they defeated Abbotskerswell by 25 runs.
It is a winning run that has taken Town up to second in the table, but with leaders Ipplepen 39 points ahead it is hard to see them being overtaken for the one promotion place out of the division.
Opener James Westlake helped himself to 73 towards Kingsbridge’s total of 176 all out. Only Felix Iles (23) made much headway after Westlake was third out on 116.
Kingsbridge’s middle and lower order faded away badly from a promising 155 for four. Alfie Harrison (2-31), Will Small (2-24), Harrison Vickery (2-22) and Jay Hussain (3-43) all dipped in for wickets each.
Abbots’ frontline batters went AWOL in the time it took slumping from 15 for none to 28 for four. Tom Heath (15) and Hussain (20) held things together for a while and Aron Owen (33) carried on the repair work.
Vickery (20) and Small (10) took Abbots in sight of an improbable win as Owen’s running mates, but it was not to be.
Richard Carr (3-16) knocked over Small then Owen to bowl out Abbots for 151.
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